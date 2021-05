Authorities in South Florida are asking for the community’s help to find a Miami teenager missing since Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade police issued a missing persons notice for 16-year-old Liat Shamir, last seen at her home in the 2300 block of NE 193rd Street between 6:30 and 7 a.m.

Shamir is 5’7 ”tall and 103 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. The young woman may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade police or the crime stop line at 305-471-TIPS.