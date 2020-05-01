coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Police in Norfolk want to find a person who has been seen walking around dressed as a 17th century plague doctor during confinement by the coronavirus.

The unidentified individual has been seen over the past few weeks in the Norwich suburb of Hellesdon, wearing a long black cape, hat, and pointed mask.

People who have posted the information on a community page on Facebook said the outfit could scare children, and Norfolk police have said they want to find the individual to “give him a warning.”

Jade Gosbell, 21, took a photo of the person walking on a playground in Hellesdon.

Someone has been wandering in public dressed as a 17th century plague doctor. (PA / Wikipedia)

Plus

He commented: “It was about 20 degrees, he was wearing a long black suit and he looked ridiculous.

“Obviously he does it to get attention or something similar because normal people wouldn’t do that.”

The person was seen walking through the Hellesdon suburb of Norwich. (.)

Plus

The young woman who works out in a now closed gym continued: “I was sitting there and it bothered me because my mother has a phobia of masks.

“I know that if she meets him in broad daylight around a corner, he would be very scared.

“The kids and my mother would be scared, but some people don’t really think it’s so serious, they think it’s fun and they try to find something to do during isolation and confinement.”

He said he had not seen the person again since a Facebook post drew attention to it, adding: “I was told to call the police if I ever saw him again.”

In seventeenth-century Europe, doctors who used to care for victims of this plague wore a suit that has since taken on a sinister hue.

People mistakenly believed that such outfits could purify polluted air.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers have been informed of the presence of an individual walking through the Hellesdon area wearing plague-time attire.

“Although no crime has been committed so far, officials are interested in finding the individual in order to warn him about the implications of his actions on the local community.

“In the event that we have information that a crime has been committed, we will act accordingly.”