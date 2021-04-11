Police reveal name of suspect in deadly Texas shooting

One person dead, four injured in critical condition and one injured in stable condition was the balance of a shooting that occurred Thursday in Bryan, a town located about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

Miami World / telemundo51

According to Bryan police, the suspect was identified as Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County: The name of the deceased will be released on Friday, April 9.

The shooting took place at the Kent Moore cabinet company, in an industrial zone of this metropolitan area near Texas A&M University, in the 300 block of Stone City Drive after 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is in custody and was employed by Kent Moore, authorities confirmed.

A DPS Trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition. 💙🙏🏼 – Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 8, 2021

All the injured were transported to Saint Joe’s Hospital. Another person suffered an asthma attack from the shooting at the scene, police said.

One of the injured is a Texas Department of Security (DPS) Officer, who was shot while pursuing the suspect. He is in critical but stable condition, authorities reported.

At least six ambulances arrived at the scene of the armed attack. It is unknown what type of weapon was used during the deadly shooting.

When the officers arrived at the scene of the incident, the attacker had already fled.

“We are devastated by the incident at our Bryan manufacturing facility, located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected, ”the Kent Moore company reported in a press release.