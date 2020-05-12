A policeman rescued a hiker trapped in Yosemite Park, California. Agent Brent Donley, trained in search and rescue, was accidentally walking around the scene when he became aware of the incident.

Miami World /RT

A hiker who was caught in the midst of the rushing waters of a river in Yosemite National Park in California, USA, was casually rescued by an off-duty police officer and other hikers who became aware of the situation. Fresno Police reported in a statement.

The incident took place last Saturday in the Angel Falls area of ​​Madera County, when a 24-year-old boy was caught in the stream while trying to cross a river “misjudging the speed of the water.”

Luckily, Agent Brent Donley was walking around the place with his family at the time. Together with other people, he formed a chain to rescue him. In the images published by the Police you can see how by using the strap of a backpack tied to a branch they manage to put the young man safe from the cold waters.

“Officer Donley’s quick thinking and search and rescue training certainly helped save the man’s life,” police said.

The emergency services arrived shortly thereafter and provided first aid to the young man.

While hiking at Angel Falls near Bass Lake in Madera County, off-duty Fresno CHP Officer Brent Donley (ball-cap) was alerted to a victim who was struggling to keep above water, stuck in the cold and fast moving water. His trailing & quick thinking undoubtedly saved the man. @AP pic.twitter.com/H7KNQ8gTxd – CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) May 10, 2020

“The volume of water moving every second is enormous,” Donley told ABC News, referring to the torrential flow of rivers that are fed by the melting of mountains in that area. “People don’t realize it,” he added.

For their part, the Madera police authorities recognized the preparation and speed with which the officer acted, pointing out that if it were not for his help, the incident could have “ended very badly.”