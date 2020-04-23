Police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, prevented a patient with COVID-19 admitted to the General Hospital “Enrique Cabrera”, attempt on his life trying to jump off the roof of the hospital.

This fact was recorded this Wednesday, when elements that monitor the hospital centers, derived from the health emergency, were alerted by the doctors of the place, located in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, who indicated that The 29-year-old patient, diagnosed with COVID-19, had a nervous breakdown, so he left the emergency stairs and went up to the roof.

Immediately, in the hospital, the medical authorities activated the black code, while the officers, with the aim of rescuing the young man, reinforced preventive health measures, wearing a face mask, face mask and latex gloves; they later moved to the top of the hospital, where they observed the man trying to throw himself into the void.

After conducting an adequate dialogue and with the persuasion techniques carried out for 15 minutes, the policemen emphasized that its exposure without proper protection could cause the virus to spread, however, due to their reluctance, and before it attempted to throw itself, the uniforms neutralized it, thereby preventing a tragic outcome. Once the situation was controlled, they lowered the patient and placed him back in his bed.

Covid-19 death toll nears 1,000

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 10,544 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) this Wednesday. The figure of fatalities grew to 970.

In 24 hours the unusual peak rose to 1,043 new infections, while in deaths they added 113 new ones compared to the previous day, also the highest index so far in the pandemic.

In the map of incident cases from April 9 to 22, the variability that exists in the national territory for the epidemic. In the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico there is the greatest activity of the epidemic, later in Baja California, in the northern border region of Tijuana and Mexicali, in the area of ​​the municipality of Benito Juárez in Quintana Roo, in Tabasco, and in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

In confirmed cases active by state entity of residence in the last 14 days, the majority are in Mexico City with 1,085, the State of Mexico with 584, and Baja California with 300. The entities with the least amount are San Luis Potosí and Colima, with 9 and 6 cases, respectively.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, explained that incidence is the number of new cases divided by the population size of a defined territory. The division allows to compare the intensity of transmission between the different states because each one has a different population.

López-Gatell, reported that the 10,544 confirmed cases in the country were identified as of the first on February 28. He emphasized in 3,618 confirmed active cases and called them the engine of the epidemic. Active cases are confirmed positive cases with symptoms onset date in the last 14 days.

Within the incidence rate of active cases by state entity of residence, the largest are in Mexico City, Tabasco, and Baja California. Jalisco and San Luis Potosí are the states with the lowest rates. The national is 2.83.

“Eight out of 10 may die during hospitalization despite medical treatment and support. further they can stay hospitalized for up to two months“Exposed the official.

Critically ill people, who have severe respiratory failure, will require treatment in intensive therapy with mechanical ventilatory support, that is, intubation. But, the percentage of people who could lose the battle against the disease is between 70 and 80%.