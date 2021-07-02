Police request administrative license who killed man who disarmed the murderer of an agent



Johnny Hurley disarmed a man who killed a policeman.

Photo: Arvada Police Department, Colorado / Courtesy

A real tragedy was registered in Colorado, since a man who confronted and managed to disarm a murderer of a policeman, was killed after an agent shot and killed him, which was classified as a mistake and “an indescribable tragedy”, by Arvanda authorities.

The authorities reported that the agent who killed the Samaritan received an administrative license while investigations are being carried out to determine whether the use of the weapon was justified.

The man who managed to disarm the murderer, and who avoided a greater tragedy, since he continued firing towards the patrols where more agents were found, was identified as Johnny hurley.

Police received a report of the presence of a suspect

According to official reports, it all started when a policeman identified as Gordon beesley received a report from a suspect in the area of Olde Town Arvada, and when he arrived at the scene, a subject shot him dead.

The murderer of the police officer was identified as Ronald troyke, who after killing Beesley He continued firing at the windows of the patrols that were at the scene.

The suspect expressed his hatred to the police

“He expressed his hatred of the officers,” Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said, according to The Colorado Sun.

The suspect continued on his way and after shooting towards the patrols, he went to a commercial area, and it was just at that moment when Hurley He confronted him and shot him. He managed to disarm him, but it was when a policeman appeared on the scene and shot the Samaritan, who fell dead at the scene..

The Samaritan held the gun of the suspect who killed a policeman

And it is that according to the Arvada police, at the time the agent fired, Hurley was holding in his hands the rifle that he had taken from the murderer.

Hurley’s death was rated by the Arvada Police as a “mistake” and an “indescribable tragedy”.

“The threat to our officers and the community was stopped by a hero named Johnny Hurley,” said Link Strate, Arvada Police Chief.

“Johnny’s actions can only be described as decisive, courageous and effective in stopping further loss of life. What happened next is equally tragic. “, said the police chief.

On Thursday, police announced that the agent who killed Hurley had been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues into whether his use of his weapon was justified, the newspaper reported. The Colorado Sun.

Agents released surveillance camera footage showing the timing of Troyke’s attack on Beesley. “At this time, no more videos or statements related to the officer involved in the shooting will be released,” said the police.

