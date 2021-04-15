Police publish videos of how he shot young Latino Adam Toledo to death in Chicago



Adam Toledo was 13 years old.

Photo: Chicago Police / Courtesy

The Police of Chicago released more than 10 videos of a police operation that resulted in the death of Adam Toledo, 13-year-old, after being shot by an officer, despite the teenager raising his hands in a neighborhood alley The little village.

The incident occurred on March 29 and is being investigated by the Civil Police Responsibility Office, but the images were revealed as a way of offering transparency of the facts.

Fearing possible mobilizations, the mayor Lori lightfoot, attorneys for the Toledo family and local leaders have asked people to remain calm.

“This is not something I want children to see”said Mayor Lightfoot.

The family lawyers, Adeena Weiss Ortiz Y Joel Hirschhorn, They rated the Vimeo posted images as “extremely difficult and heartbreaking,” especially for Adam’s family.

The moment Toledo dies begins in a video from the body camera of the policeman, who is driving to the point where an incident was reported. Getting out of the car, the officer runs toward Ruben Roman, 21, and Toledo. The first is thrown to the ground, while the teenager continues to run.

“Hands! Show me your fucking hands! “shouts the policeman. The images appear to show Toledo standing near the fence with a gun drawn behind his back.

Finding himself without escape options, Toledo raises his hands and the policeman shoots him. The young man falls instantly.

The agent approaches and sees blood on the boy’s chest and tries to prevent him from being killed, giving him first aid, in addition to reporting the incident.

“Look at me. Look at me. Are you okay? Where did you shoot? “the policeman asks Toledo, who seems passed out. “Stay with me,” says the officer trying to help the minor.

In a few minutes more officers and paramedics arrive, to try to keep the minor alive. An effort that is unsuccessful.

Chicago Office of Police Accountability releases video of police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo. #AdamToledo

*** video may be hard to watch for some *** pic.twitter.com/bU2eVrOMS5 – LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 15, 2021

The videos were posted on Vimeo and can be viewed here. They do not show that Toledo tries to shoot the policeman. The images do not make it clear when the teenager dropped the gun.

The little village It is a neighborhood where the majority of the inhabitants are Hispanic, especially Mexican.

While other policemen and paramedics treat the minor, the video shows the policeman who shot him walking away from the scene, sitting facing the scene, with his hands resting on his knees.

Authorities released the images, due to mounting pressure on the case.