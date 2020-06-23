The main target of the protesters have been the Confederate symbols – defenders of slavery – which abound especially in the southern states

Washington.- Federal police officers in the United States avoided charges Monday that protesters brought down the statue of the ex-president Andrew Jackson (1829-1837) in front of the White House within the framework of the racial protests that are shaking the country.

The protesters had already put ropes and chains on the statue equestrian when the police dispersed the protest using tear gas.

The statue Jackson stands in Lafayette Park, epicenter of racial protests in Washington over its location, right across from Donald Trump’s residence.

In addition to Jackson’s, in the park are statues of the Marquis de La Fayette, the Earl of Rochambeau, the Polish general Tadeusz Kosciuszko, and the Prussian baron von Steuben, all of them heroes of American independence.

Lafayette Park already took center stage on June 1 when policemen dispersed peaceful protesters with loads and gases so that President Donald Trump could take a picture with a Bible in his hand in front of a nearby church.

This new wave of racial protests in the United States, which began with the murder of African-American George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, has also been characterized by attacks and demolitions of statues across the country.

The main objective of the protesters have been the Confederate symbols – defenders of slavery – which abound especially in the southern states, but statues of the Spanish conquerors or of the « founding fathers » of the United States have also been attacked.

In Washington last Friday, protesters brought down the statue from Confederate officer Albert Pike, who was located across from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Central Station and surrounded by court buildings.

In response to the demolition of that statue, Trump criticized the management of the protests in the capital that the mayor, Democrat Muriel Bowser, who on the other hand has renamed the street attached to Lafayette Park as « Black Lives Matter » (« Black lives matter »).

« The District of Columbia Police is not doing its job as it watches as they shoot down and set fire to a statue. Those people should be arrested immediately. A disgrace to our country! « Said the President.