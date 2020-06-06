The police Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, who fired and bleed a Grandpa 75 years old, already face criminal proceedings.

It should be remembered that in social networks a video showing how the uniformed men lashed out at Martin Gugino, a peaceful protester who was at a protest in Buffalo, New York.

The widely diffused images clearly show the excess force with which the police they treated the Grandpa, currently hospitalized.

Reminder: Buffalo cops took a knee in alleged “solidarity,” then later * the same day * in * the same spot * split 75-year-old Martin Gugino’s head open while he filmed them, then lied to the press about it, then walked out on masse to protest the suspension of 2 officers involved. pic.twitter.com/oih05uPHtT – Ryan Shapiro (@_rshapiro) June 6, 2020

Police officers will face a hearing for the assault

The outrageous behavior of police against the Grandpa led to them being arrested and charged with second degree assault; During the virtual hearing against them, both pleaded not guilty.

District Attorney John Flynn, who is analyzing the case captured in videohe said that the two police they had “crossed the line and violated the law in a very unfortunate incident.”

Just Released: mugshots of 2 Buffalo, NY cop who shoved a 75yo man to the ground at a protest this week.

They’re charged with 2nd degree assault, with a felony because of the mans age.

The man is in critical condition.

The cops are: Aaron Torglaski, 39, & Robert McCabe, 32. pic.twitter.com/YDirj717fU – David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 6, 2020

For their part, the companions of Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe received them with applause, as if they were heroes, after the appearance and despite the revelation of the video where aggression is observed.

The police accused of the attack on Grandpa 75 years old will reappear in court on July 20 next, if found guilty they will face a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

The entire Buffalo PD are assholes. # FuckThoseGuys pic.twitter.com/1QNtnxP4a0 – The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) June 6, 2020

You may also like:

“It will not be tolerated”: Claudia Sheinbaum asks for punishment for police officers who assaulted a young man

Police involved in George Floyd’s death could be given up to 50 years in prison

“We are going to kill them”: Police shout at protesters in Jalisco (VIDEO)