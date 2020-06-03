UNITED STATES. In Coral Gables, in the State of Florida, protests continue for the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was allegedly suffocated by police Derek Chauvin in collaboration with other officers.

In Florida, as in many parts of the United States, marches and protests have been launched calling for justice for the ill-fated Floyd and, in general, against racism in American society.

On his side, in Miami, the state capital, he ended in riots and with more than 50 arrests but in Coral Gables, city of Miami-Dade County, lThe Police knelt down as a sign of respect and collaboration to the passage of the protesters. Attendees did the same to the security forces, leaving a gesture that has impacted both the United States and globally.

According to Univisión, the police chief understands that a social dialogue must be opened in search of solutions and He spoke with several of the members of the march in order to schedule meetings to meet their demands on the behavior of the police.

Also in New York

More to the north of the East Coast of EE. In the US, several New York Police Department agents followed suit with their Miami teammates and knelt down alongside the other protesters, surprising a good number of them.

This happened in the Queens neighborhood and was recorded by Aleeia Abraham, who tells how the time was for CNN. «I did not expect that. It is great, it is a good detail but we are looking for something concrete. When they don’t step on us and shoot us. That is the moment I am looking for. It is a good start but it is not enough, ”says the activist.

According to CNN, the 103rd station of the New York Police Department knew that the march would pass through there and they left. It was a pastor who invited them to kneel down and share that moment with the protesters. This chain assures that not all the police present did so.

