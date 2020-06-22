Complying with the health protocols by COVID-19, Guerrero will pay tribute to the six policemen who died yesterday after ambush

The governor of Warrior, Héctor Astudillo, confirmed that this Monday, complying with all health protocols for the health contingency of COVID-19, the state government will hold a ceremony to honor the six policemen who were killed yesterday on a highway in the state after an ambush.

“In compliance with the health protocols, @SSPGro will carry out a posthumous recognition of the state police officers in action today behind closed doors,” the state president said on his Twitter account.

“His loss will not be in vain, we will continue his daily work for the security of Guerrero,” said the governor.

Alleged members of organized crime murdered six police officers and wounded five others during an ambush on a highway in southern Mexico, the Guerrero government reported Sunday.

The officers carried out crime prevention actions on the road El Gavilán-San Gregorio Of the municipality of Tetipacnear the state border with Mexico state and Morelos, when “armed civilians attacked the uniformed”, explained the official statement.

Faced with the cowardly attack in which elements of the @SSPGro, Srio, lost their lives. David Portillo has moved to the scene to personally lead the operation to find those responsible for this crime against the law enforcement agencies in Guerrero. – Guerrero Social Communication (@GuerreroComSoc) June 21, 2020

The first reports indicate as a suspect “a criminal group operating in the area”, led by Roberto Carlos, known as ‘The Hairless’, who is linked to the group United Warriors, a spin-off of the cartel The Michoacan Family.

“The authorities condemn the cunning assault against the state police. Given these facts, an operation has been implemented with the participation of state and federal corporations to locate the probable perpetrators, “the report indicated.

In the first investigations, the State Attorney General’s Office has found AK-47 and AR-15 casings.

In another statement, the state’s Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) regretted the attack, noting that it had occurred in the area near the municipality of Taxco.

“Right now the priority of the SSP is the attention and care of the five officers injured in that fact,” he said.

The governor Astudillo Flores condemned the unfortunate events that occurred on Sunday, and assured that state and federal forces “will enforce the law to punish those who committed these cowardly murders”

With information from López-Dóriga Digital