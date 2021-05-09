Police officers in George Floyd case are accused of being involved in his

A federal jury on Friday indicted the four police officers involved in the arrest that ended with George Floyd’s death in May 2020, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights while Floyd was laid face down on the floor, according to documents related to the case.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

The indictment includes three counts and names officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are accused of violating Floyd’s rights by unjustifiably subjecting him to the ground and using excessive force.

The four officers are accused of failing to provide Floyd with necessary medical care at the time the victim said he was unable to breathe.

Lane, Thao and Kueng appeared this Friday via videoconference at the federal court hearing in Minneapolis that is carrying out the case. These three officers have another case pending: a state trial in August for their role in the arrest that led to Floyd’s death.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second degree manslaughter, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Chauvin is awaiting sentencing, and has filed a motion for a new trial.

What is a federal jury and how does it work?

Unlike state courts, such as the one that found Chauvin guilty of Floyd’s murder, in order to indict a person in a federal case, prosecutors must present their evidence to a 16-23-member jury, and it is up to them to decide. to impose or not the charges against the defendants.

A federal jury does not decide whether a defendant is guilty or not guilty, it only decides whether there is enough evidence to press charges against a person or group of people.

Those involved

At least 12 jurors must agree to file a formal indictment.

Timeline of the George Floyd case: it all started with alleged allegations of a counterfeit bill

Former police officer Derek Chauvin could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in prison for each of the two main charges, and four years for the third charge.