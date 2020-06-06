15 minutes. Two Buffalo Police officers in the United States (USA) were charged this Saturday with assault in the second degree, after having strongly pushed an elderly man in New York.

The two police officers, who pleaded not guilty, were released pending a new appearance before the judge on July 20. The information was confirmed by the District Attorney’s Office.

In the captured images, you can see how Aaron Torglaski (39) and Robert McCabe (32), members of a riot team in Buffalo, pushed an elderly man for no apparent reason. The old man fell on his back hitting his head and lay motionless on the ground while bleeding from the ears.

The man, identified as Martin Gugino (75), had to be hospitalized in an emergency. Currently, he is stable and recovering, according to authorities.

Riot Team Reaction

The event caused strong outrage in the US and caused the suspension without pay of the two agents while investigating what happened.

In solidarity with them, the 57 members of the Buffalo riot unit renounced their continued membership in that police force. Despite this, they still keep their jobs.

The police unions have defended the actions of the agents, ensuring that they only followed orders.

Rejection of Cuomo

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo welcomed the indictment against the two officers and argued that they should also be fired from the body.

“What we saw was horrible and disgusting, I think illegal”Cuomo said. The American politician offered these statements during a press conference this Saturday.