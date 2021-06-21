Police officers are given justified imprisonment for not preventing the suicide of doctor Betty

For breach of duty by not preventing the suicide of Dr. Beatriz Hernández inside the municipal railing, seven municipal police officers, including the director of the municipal corporation, were subject to justified preventive detention.

According to judicial sources, this was determined this Sunday by the judge who has the investigation folder for the death of the 29-year-old doctor, who on June 9 was detained by municipal agents as responsible for a traffic accident in the that there were no serious injuries.

About two hours after her arrest, the doctor committed suicide inside the municipal gallery, without any police element preventing her.

Due to this fact, the seven elements received preventive detention justified for incurring in various omissions, among these stating in the approved police report the real cause of the arrest of BHR derived from an act of land traffic.

In addition, the detainee was not made available to the public prosecutor, as well as the four vehicles involved, nor did they have an adequate space for the medical certification of the detainee.

Also for not carrying out the registration of his detention in the national system and failing to guarantee his safety during his detention in the custody of the municipal police.

A period of two months was established to carry out the complementary investigations.

Initially, the seven policemen were arrested in an investigation for alleged femicide; however, on Thursday, after it was found that the woman committed suicide, the crime was reclassified to manslaughter.

They see risk of collapse of burned mayor’s office ware

The assembly of Progreso de Obregón agreed to move the headquarters of the presidency due to an alleged risk that the tiles of the current building collapse, after being affected by a fire caused by feminists on June 11, when they protested the clarification of the death of the doctor Beatriz, happened in the municipal railing.

In a council session, Mayor Armando Mera Olguín affirmed that there is a fear that the tiles of the property will collapse, so an expert opinion must be carried out on the building to confirm or rule out risks.

For this reason, the assembly approved the delegation of Xochitlán as the alternate seat of the presidency, in order not to leave the population without service.

During the council’s work, the councilor Raquel Cerón Valadez demanded that the mayor offer her a public apology, after the municipality – through a press release – blamed her for the acts of vandalism that ended with the building’s fire.

Also the councilor of the National Action Party (PAN), Yuriel Monroy Martínez, claimed the mayor for alleged authoritarianism during the six months of his tenure.

He affirmed that all the violations to the rights of citizens, excesses and abuses, “today resulted in this unfortunate situation”, in relation to the death of Dr. Beatriz.

Monroy Martínez affirmed that the current municipal administration lacks protocols, profiles and training, among its officials, who were appointed in the improvisation.

To this, the mayor accused that his administration has been the victim of attacks and discrediting by state authorities.

