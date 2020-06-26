LONDON (AP) – A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow was stabbed, and a suspect was shot dead by police, in an incident Friday that left six wounded.

Authorities said the incident, which occurred around 1:15 p.m., ended and there is no danger to the public.

Deputy Police Chief Steve Johnson said authorities were not looking for another person in connection with the incident and that the police were receiving aid in a hospital, as were the other injured.

The Escocía police union said it notified the family of the injured officer.

There was a strong police presence on West George Street, where images on social media appeared to show police entering a building and several emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were « truly terrible » and that she was kept informed.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was « deeply saddened by the incident in Glasgow. »