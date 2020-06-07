SANTA CRUZ, California, USA (AP) – A Santa Cruz county police officer was shot and two other officers were wounded Saturday after being ambushed with bullets and explosives while chasing a suspect, according to authorities.

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller died after being shot in Ben Lomond, an area near Santa Cruz, according to county police chief Jim Hart. A second county agent was injured and a third police officer, from the California Highway Patrol, was shot in the hand, Hart said.

Gutzwiller “was a loved one here at the sheriff’s office,” Hart said.

“Damon came today to do his job, to keep this community safe, and his life was taken without need,” he added.

The suspect, Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot in detention and was receiving hospital care for non-life-threatening injuries, Hart said. County police and the FBI were investigating the event.

At around 1:30 p.m., authorities received a call about a suspicious van. The caller said he saw weapons and devices to make bombs, Hart said.

When the officers arrived, the truck started and the police followed her. The truck entered an access road to Carrillo’s home, and officers were ambushed with bullets and explosives when they got out of their vehicle.

Gutzwiller was injured and later died in a hospital. Another officer was wounded by shrapnel or shot and was hit by a vehicle when the suspect was fleeing.

Carrillo attempted to steal a vehicle and was injured during his arrest. He was transferred to a hospital for treatment and would be charged with first-degree murder, Hart said.

The event shocked the small community of Ben Lomond, a population of about 6,000 people in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

County police asked the community to remain vigilant and was continuing to investigate whether more people were involved.