In a video that has gone viral on social networks, you can see the moment when a police officer hits an innocent by mistaking him for the thief for wearing the same color on his shirt

By: Web Writing

Through social networks a video about an epic persecution was released, and it is a policeman who is chasing a thief.

During the chase, something unusual happened, since at one point he confused the thief with another person who dressed almost the same as the criminal.

The video was recorded from a security camera on the street, where at first the man is seen innocent talking on phone.

The officer upon seeing the innocent with the same t-shirt He confused him with the thief and began to beat him with the surprised eyes of some witnesses who were in the place, however, despite the fact that they explained to the officer that the young man was innocent he continues hitting it until the end of the clip.

Without a doubt, the young man was in the least suitable place during the persecution, since from a simple phone call he became the human pinata of a policeman confused.