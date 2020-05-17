Chronicle: Police manage to deceive immigrants who seduced “girls”. The authorities decided to play along to arrest them. The subjects arrived excited to those romantic dates without imagining that it was a trap.

Several Georgia immigrants were arrested for allegedly trying to rape girls.

But fortunately, the authorities found out in time and managed to set them up and made them fall, so they are already behind bars.

The last to be arrested was Sung On Yi, a 36-year-old Asian man and a resident of Gwinnett County who drove to the city of Woodstock to meet a 15-year-old girl with whom he hoped to have sex.

On Yi did not expect that this “teenager” was actually an undercover state police officer.

Authorities say that for two weeks the suspect was trying to seduce the “minor” despite the fact that she exposed her age on several occasions.

When he arrived at the agreed-upon location to hold the sexual encounter, the immigrant was surrounded by uniforms of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, who accused him of multiple serious charges, including attempted sexual abuse to the detriment of a child.

When they investigated their electronic devices, they discovered that there were more insinuations to minors and that they apparently liked Hispanic women. Now they will use all that as evidence against them.

Among those arrested for trying to pervert a minor by inducing her online to have sex, there are also Hispanics.

According to the Hall County authorities’ report, Jesus Gilberto Luna, 22, of Gainesville city, sent multiple prompting messages and explicit images to a 15-year-old girl.

In some of those photographs, the boy even showed him his genitals in order to conquer the minor, according to what they told Hispanic World police sources.

However, what Luna ignored is that it was not really a teenager, but a local police detective who was on the hunt for sexual predators.