Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on May 6 in Miami.

The 16-year-old girl goes by the name of Mahogany Porter, and the report indicates that she was at 1523 NW 1st Court. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweater, black and white pants, and green crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently contact Miami-Dade Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.