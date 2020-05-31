This Saturday’s riots in Minneapolis come after a night of destruction, looting and fire on Friday

The state police attacked journalists and protesters on Saturday Minneapolis protesting against the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police officers when he was being detained last Monday.

The troops charged after some 400 people remained congregated in the area of ​​the Minneapolis Fifth District, after the start of the touch it is imposed in the city at 20:00 local time (01:00 GMT).

The agents attacked those present after some protesters threw firecrackers at them, and also addressed a group of journalists, including Efe, whom they beat and tried to arrest.

The local television station WCCO confirmed in a tweet that one of its photographers had been arrested and that he had been hit by a rubber ball.

During the charge, the police used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters and reporters.

Professional entities of US journalists They regretted this Saturday the attacks on informants by police and protesters in the protests that are ravaging the country these days.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a statement condemning “attacks targeting journalists, media crews and news organizations covering the protests” as they consider to show a “total I despise their critical role in documenting issues of public concern and are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate them. ”

This Saturday’s riots in Minneapolis come after a night of destruction, looting and fire on Friday.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced today that he had ordered the mobilization of the entire National Guard (reserve corps) in the state for the first time in its history to deal with the unrest.

For his part, General John Jensen, at the head of the National Guard in Minnesota, assured that by noon on Saturday 2,500 troops of that force would be mobilized, compared to the 1,700 that had previously been announced that they were going to deploy this morning, although he stressed that they are not enough, so they have requested “resources at the national level “

In this regard, he revealed that he has requested assistance from the Pentagon and that he has held talks with Defense Secretary Mark Esper: “We are looking at what resources we can have, whether they are intelligence or otherwise,” he said without giving more details.

Jensen explained that the Minnesota National Guard It has 13,200 troops, but not all of them can be deployed because not all of them are ready due to lack of training.

The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

With information from .