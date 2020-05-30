Officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter for the death of African-American George Floyd last Monday during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman.

The charges were revealed shortly after the announcement of Chauvin’s arrest, which appeared in a video recorded by pedestrians when Floyd was detained last Monday, in which he was seen with his knee pressing on the victim’s neck, who complained that couldn’t breathe.

The prosecutor explained that his office had not filed charges so far, because he did not have sufficient evidence to charge Chauvin.

“We can only press charges for a case when we have enough admissible evidence to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt,” said Freeman, who did not rule out the prosecution of other agents who could be involved in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is one of four officers who have been fired from the Minneapolis police force for their alleged role in the death of the African American.

According to Minnesota state law, third-degree murder is one that causes the person to be killed unintentionally through an eminently dangerous act and can carry a prison sentence of no more than 25 years.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests that have spread to other parts of the country.

Floyd died Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos circulating on the Internet, the moment appears when Agent Chauvin, now arrested, is with his knee on his neck for minutes.

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard to say as he lies dying.

Also read: George Floyd case goes around the world and intensifies protests in the US

Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” has become precisely the cry of protest that once again highlights police violence against African Americans in the United States.

Violent protests

Protests against police abuses spread to Louisville, Kentucky, and came in the heat of the third night of riots in Minneapolis and neighboring Saint Paul, Minnesota, where George Floyd died last Monday after being violently subdued. by police.

In Louisville, at least seven people sustained gunshot wounds Thursday night During protests demanding the prosecution of police officers allegedly involved in the death of a black woman in her apartment, local media reported Friday.

Scenes similar to those lived last night in Minneapolis and Louisville were reproduced in Denver, Colorado, where protesters took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, in a concentration that led to riots, where witnesses heard gunshots near the Capitol. state, with no victims reported.

According to local media, the police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the protesters.

.