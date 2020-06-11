Thomas Lane, one of the former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday after posting bail.

According to American media such as CBSN Minnesota and Law & Crime, indicates that Lane was released at 16:00 local time and his bail would be around a million dollars.

According to Lane’s defense, the former officer attempted to revive Floyd with the Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation technique while in the ambulance.

The place Law & Crime He said that the conditions for Lane to be released from prison were not to approach the victim’s family (George Floyd), not to possess firearms, not to work in the security sector and to leave his permit to carry arms.

Lane was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. He and Alexander Kueng were the officers who helped contain George Floyd on the floor.

George Floyd’s brother shakes conscience from the US Congress

“Stop this pain,” the brother of African-American George Floyd pleaded Wednesday. His testimony in favor of police reform shook the conscience of the US Congress, although some conservative voices resorted to the ghost of fear and assured that any change will bring more crime.

“I’m tired. I’m tired of the pain I feel, the pain of seeing someone like that, when you see your older brother whom you have admired all your life, when you see him dying while pleading for his mother. I am here to ask you to make them stop the pain, “said Philonise Floyd before a committee in the lower house.

George Floyd’s younger brother described his brother as “a gentle giant” with “a calm temperament” who, even while “pleading for his life,” continued to call the white cop “lord” for nine minutes, pressing his knee against his neck.

With an emotional voice and, on the verge of breaking into tears, Philonise Floyd defended that her brother “did not deserve to die for twenty dollars”, in reference to the alleged counterfeit bill of that value that the deceased used in a store and that caused his arrest.

“I ask you, is that what a black man’s life is worth? Twenty dollars? We are in 2020. Enough is enough,” Philonise Floyd said.