Police investigation begins against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

04/03/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

EFE

The Houston Police Department launched an investigation into the Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, after a plaintiff will file a report against her this Friday.

“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the process,” the department said in a statement, without specifying what Watson is accused of in the complaint.

The attorney for Watson, Rusty hardinAlso through a statement, offered this Friday night, he announced that both his office, himself and Watson “will cooperate fully with the Houston Police Department.” “We welcome this long-awaited development,” he commented. Hardin. “Now we will know the identity of at least one accuser. We will cooperate fully with the Houston Police Department“.

Watson currently faces 21 civil lawsuits for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, presented by Houston attorney, Tony buzbee, which also denounced that the presence of a son of Hardin in the police could affect the development of the investigation of the case.

Buzbee, in a statement Friday, He said he was not personally involved in presenting the report to the police. He wrote on Instagram earlier this week that he was not comfortable presenting any information to the Houston Police Department and that he and his clients “will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigating authorities.”

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and Hardin said last week that he believes that “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

Hardin released statements Wednesday from 18 women who say they have worked with the Texans quarterback and that he “He never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside of the scope of a professional massage”. Watson’s attorney said the statements were voluntary and from women who collectively “have worked with Deshaun more than 130 times over the past five years.”

For its part, the National Football League (NFL) reported this Friday in a statement that “closely follow all developments” related to the league’s personal conduct policy, and the Texans said in a statement that they would remain in close contact with the NFL during their investigation.

While the executive director of the Players Union, DeMaurice SmithHe announced on Tuesday that his organization is also in direct contact with everything that happens around the situation that has been created after the presentation of the lawsuits.