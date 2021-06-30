Police investigate Trevor Bauer for alleged assault on a woman

The Policeman of Pasadena, California is investigating the pitcher of the Dodgers on the MLB, Trevor bauer, after an accusation by a woman about an alleged assault.

The lawyer for the woman who made the accusation, Marc Garelick, said that his client “suffered severe physical and emotional pain.” The woman also received a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

TMZ Sports cited sources who said Trevor bauer he is “convinced that the encounter was nothing more than rough and consensual sex with someone he met online.”

The report also indicated that authorities are likely to refer the case to the district attorney’s office.

Neither Bauer nor the Dodgers have made an official statement on the story.

In the past, Trevor bauerhas received criticism for what many believed to be bullying and bullying behavior towards women on social media.

“All the conversations that I have had with people in all walks of life in the last couple of years and all the things that I have learned, I can say that I have learned from them,” the 30-year-old said in February after to sign with the Dodgers . “… I don’t think it makes sense to delve into specific topics in this forum, but I’m committed to being better on social media, being better on the pitch, being better at the clubhouse, being better in life in general.” Bauer said. .

Bauer has made 17 starts for Los Angeles this season, where he has a 2.59 ERA, leading the MLB in strikeouts with 137, and is in his first year of a $ 102 million contract with the Los Angeles. Dodgers.

🚨 #ALMOMENTO🚨 Trevor Bauer is under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department on an assault charge, according to TMZ. One woman claims the @Dodgers pitcher “got physical with her,” for which she received a domestic violence restraining order. pic.twitter.com/MOfmbtMkXN – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) June 30, 2021