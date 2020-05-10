New video comes to light in case of African American murdered in Georgia. The recording would have been made from a house near where the African American died in Georgia. Police continue to investigate the murder of the African American in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed that it is investigating a new video in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, the African American killed by a white father and son.

Arbery, 25, was running in Brunswick on February 23, before Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, respectively, shot him dead, after following him in a white truck, Daily Mail reported Sunday.

The new video, which appears to have been taken by a home security camera shortly before the shooting, shows a man believed to be Arbery entering the garage of a property under construction.

The clip, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows the man on the construction site for less than five minutes before he appears to walk out the front door with nothing in hand.

The McMichaels have claimed they followed Arbery in his truck because they believed he was a robbery suspect.

But while the new video could complicate the narrative that Arbery was simply jogging in the neighborhood, prosecutor Manny Arora told the Atlanta Journal-Constiution that entering a construction site is not necessarily a crime if nothing is stolen.

Arbery’s family attorney, Lee Merritt, told CNN that the incident would be classified as a “maximum invasion.”

Meanwhile, heavily armed Black Panther Party protesters, “I Fight For My People” and “My Vote is Hip Hop,” gathered Saturday to protest in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, near where African-American Arbery was killed in Georgia. .

A vigil was also held Saturday at Sidney Lanier Park in Brunswick, a day after what would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday. Friends and family attended, including Arbery’s mother and sister, and featured live music, a balloon launch, and memories of the victim.

The new security video that has emerged begins with the man, believed to be Arbery, entering the garage of a house under construction.

Then he reappears seconds later and walks down the side of the property.

Soon after, a neighbor can be seen standing across the street, watching the scene.

Less than five minutes later, the man believed to be Arbery walks out the front door of the house under construction, before running off to Travis McMichael’s house.

At the far end of the screen, two people can be seen around a parked truck. It is unclear whether the vehicle is in or near Travis’s driveway.

The truck can be seen taking off in the same direction that the man who is believed to be Arbery had run, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.