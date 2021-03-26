Police investigate death of person near bridge connecting downtown to Brickell – Telemundo Miami (51)

Leave a CommentPolice investigate death of person near bridge connecting downtown to Brickell – Telemundo Miami (51)U.S.

Police are investigating an incident this morning when a man died after falling from a bridge between downtown Miami and Brickell.

Miami police officers went to the scene around 6:00 am on the South Miami Bridge, which connects downtown to Brickell, after reports indicated that a man had fallen into the water near that area.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat confirmed that the bridge is closed in both directions while detectives investigate the circumstances of this death.

Preliminary information from the police does not indicate the identity of the victim or provide other details at the moment.