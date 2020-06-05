Some 30 sectors of Santo Domingo Este were intervened by members of the National Police, including Boca Chica, in which 63 people were arrested for committing various crimes.

The operations were led by Colonel Franklin Grullón Collado, regional police director, who reported that they were carried out to “locate, arrest and keep antisocials under control, preventing them from incurring in criminal actions.”

The institution reported that during the intervention portions of drugs were seized, 26 stables, more than 50 motorcycles were retained, for traveling without a license plate and without documents, as well as five vehicles of different makes and models.

Grullón Collado stated that the detainees included two individuals, against whom arrest warrants had been issued, others who were registered in the police files and seven antisocials who kept the La Ceiba neighborhood, Andrés sector, in the Boca Chica municipality in distress.

Among the sectors intervened include the expansion of Ozama, Alma Rosa I, Las Enfermeras, Katanga, Puerto Rico, Los Tres Brazos, Vietnam, Las Lilas, Los Mina Viejo, La Barquita, Lucerna and Los Cartones.

In addition, Villa Faro, Mendoza, Los Mameyes, Simonico, Maquiteria, Los Farallones, Ensanche Isabelita, Los Frailes, La Caleta, La Ceiba and Andrés, Bocha Chica.

In Villa Faro, especially Mandinga, La Botánica and El Callejón de los Perros, the Police reported that 12 individuals were detained, several white weapons, 26 portions of marijuana, 15 cocaine and one crack were seized.

Five individuals were arrested in an abandoned house on Rafael Ferreira street, in the La Ceiba neighborhood, Andrés sector, Boca Chica municipality. He was seized with a portion of crack, another of cocaine and a scale, as well as communication equipment and cash.

They are Elvis Johan García, Luis Alberto Arias, Winston Sosa Almonte, Junior Motel Asensio (Cacón) and Eddy Jiménez Decena (Brea).

In the La Ceiba neighborhood, the 32-year-old Jancer Arias Franco and Pedro Castillo (a) Jacobito were also arrested, with two seized weapons and a homemade weapon (Chilean) seized.

On Calle 12, in the Katanga neighborhood, Los Mina sector, Juan Carlos Núñez Pérez was detained, after he was seized with a 9X19 MM caliber Tanfoglio pistol, serial AE78494, with its magazine and 5 capsules.

Likewise, on Calle 8, in the Campo Lindo sector, in La Caleta, Boca Chica municipality, Elisaul Segura Vicioso, 30, was arrested on board the motorcycle, without a license plate, after being seized with a Carandaí brand pistol, caliber 9 millimeters, without document.

Hotels

The Police also intervened, along with representatives of the Public Ministry, several hotels and cabins in La Caleta. Among the businesses intervened include “Cabaña del Este” and “Cabaña Hotel Los Coquitos”, both located on the Las Américas Highway.

Also the hotels “Maria”, “Neverita” and “La Marginal”, of which it was said, are frequently used by antisocials to evade the persecution of the Police.

Prosecutors Héctor Romero, Carlos Surier, Derlio Heredia and Ernesto Mejía participated in the interventions of these establishments.