Police in the Dominican Republic shot dead husband shepherds “by mistake” when they returned from religious worship

The policemen involved in the shooting murder of a couple of shepherds in the municipality of Villa Altagracia, in the Dominican Republic, On March 30, they used two rifles, one of them M-16, and other firearms, indicates a report this Wednesday from El Listín Diario.

Victorino Reyes Navarro, Domingo Perdomo Reyes, Norquis Rodríguez Jiménez, Ángel de Los Santos, Antony Castro Pérez and Juan Samuel Ogando Solis are accused of the murders of Elizabeth Muñoz and Joel Díaz.

The couple was returning from an evangelical service in Bonao, Monsignor Nouel province, north of the capital, when the officers allegedly mistook the vehicle in which they were traveling for that of criminals and shot them.

The weapons are in the hands of the authorities since they are part of the evidence presented by the Villa Altagracia Prosecutor’s Office as part of the hearing on the coercion measure against the policemen.

The prosecution file, as part of the process to request the officers’ preventive admission to prison for one year, indicates that agent Castro Pérez does not have a weapon assigned, but used the M-16 rifle in the shooting.

Fátima Sánchez, chief prosecutor of the Altagracia municipality, told the aforementioned media that contrary to what the National Police says about the facts, the investigation she is carrying out points to other evidence.

“The Public Ministry has a large number of evidences that so far compromise the criminal responsibility of the people who are accused …”, said Sánchez, as quoted by El Listín Diario.

Among other things, the director of the National Police, Edward Sánchez González, He told journalist Alicia Ortega on Monday that the report of a stolen passage was the reason why the checkpoint was installed in Villa Altagracia on the night of the crime.

But, according to the Public Ministry, the police patrol improvised a checkpoint at kilometer 45 of the Duarte Highway to control the traffic of vehicles. However, the officers allegedly did not even make eye contact with the married couple before shooting indiscriminately.

“As soon as they noticed the presence of the white Kia car, on board which the victims were, the police officers immediately surprised the victims with a burst of shots of different calibers and in different directions, without allowing them to stop and much less make eye contact with the occupants of the vehicle, “says the Prosecutor’s Office.

Last Tuesday, March 30, Elizabeth Muñoz and Joel Díaz died after being shot at around 11 pm by police officers who were running the checkpoint in Villa Altagracia. The couple was moving to Santo Domingo, along the Duarte Highway, after concluding with a religious service.

The fatal victims were on the road in a white KIA vehicle. In the car, there were also two people in the back, one was injured and the other unharmed.

The case has shocked the Dominican community inside and outside the country and has called into question the conduct of the Uniformed, excessive force by agents and corruption in the agency that is supposed to be of law and order.

The Dominican President himself, Luis Abinader, condemned the action of the uniformed men, requested the immediate dismissal of the officers, and apologized to the families of the victims on behalf of the State.

In addition, Abinader formed a special group of experts for a large-scale police reform.

“I recognize that it is possible that in this transformation process we will encounter obstacles and difficulties and even more, I want to warn you that the situation could get worse before it even begins to improve. We play a lot and there are many interests at stake, ”the president said at a conference on Monday.

He added that his Administration will transform the Police “whatever it costs and whatever it costs me.”

The incident, which some classify as an “execution”, occurred just hours after the United States published its annual report on human rights, in which it denounced that murders and torture by the forces took place in the Dominican Republic. of security.

The Dominican Alliance Against Corruption (ADOCCO) referred to that report in a statement in which it described the death of the couple as “execution”.

“The execution of the young couple constitutes a response to the report in the Annual Human Rights Report for the year 2020, released yesterday by the United States Department of State, in which it harshly criticized the Dominican Republic, due to the serious corruption of the government, especially among high officials, official impunity, serious problems with the independence of the judiciary, as well as reports of illegal and arbitrary killings by the State security forces, ”said the entity in a statement on its website on March 31.