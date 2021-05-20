Police in CDMX find a check for $ 2 million and return it to its owner

Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP / Getty Images

Unfortunately in Mexico there is not a good perception about the copsBecause thousands of citizens have been victims of various police elements, who are generally labeled as corrupt, or it has come to light that some of them are in collusion with criminals and even organized crime.

As they say out there, “the righteous pay for sinners”, since this widespread perception also causes a negative impact against those policemen who carry out their work honestly and always looking out for the good of others.

About these cops who always seek to do good, We have the story of an element of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI), who has become a great example for all.

According to the information provided by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, the police officer Mario Hernández was a few days ago doing a tour routinely down a street in the Polanco neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo municipality, one of the richest neighborhoods in the City when suddenly came across a paper that caught his eye at the entrance to a parking lot of a group of buildings.

The police officer Hernández took it and realized that the paper was actually a check that someone else had written, nothing more and nothing less than for the large amount of 40 million pesos (the equivalent of $ 2 million dollars).

Hernández immediately contacted his superiors to notify them of his finding and subsequently, He went to the company that had written the check, which is in the same neighborhood, where he met with the security manager to tell him what happened and return it.

The company manager would have thanked the policeman for his honesty and the time he took to return the check.

Mario, who has 25 years of service as a CDMX police officer, indicated that he was very proud of his act; He was also congratulated by his superiors and by the head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch.

Mario, who has 25 years of service as a CDMX police officer, indicated that he was very proud of his act; He was also congratulated by his superiors and by the head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch.

Through social networks, residents of CDMX have requested that the authorities reward the SSC police officer for the act of honesty he carried out.

