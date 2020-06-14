Photos of White Cops Involved in Rayshard Brooks Death Released Atlanta Police Department Released Officers’ Names Both Officers Confirmed They Were Dismissed

Following protests over the death of African-American Rayshard Brooks, the Atlanta Police Department released the names and photos of the officers involved.

Devin Bronsan is one of the officers involved in the incident that broke out outside a Wendy’s Friday night.

Garrett Rolfe is the other agent involved in the crime that has rekindled the fury of Atlanta residents, who for several days have come out to protest the death of George Floyd, another African American killed by police but from Minneapolis.

According to a statement released by the Atlanta Police Department, “Officer Bronsan has been placed on administrative duty and Officer Rolfe has been fired.”

Devin Bronsan was hired on September 20, 2018, while Garrett Rolfe was hired on October 24, 2013, according to the statement.

Through their photographs, it was discovered that both policemen involved in the Rayshard Brooks case are white.

Even without knowing the identity of the police officers involved, hundreds of protesters went out to protest the streets around Wendy’s where the events took place on Friday night.

Protesters blocked University Avenue and the northbound entrance to the I-75 freeway on Saturday afternoon, very close to Wendy’s fast food restaurant in Atlanta.

But what had been a peaceful demonstration throughout the day turned violent after protesters decided to burn down the Wendy’s.

Despite the fact that the police had impeded the passage, almost at dusk the protesters managed to reach the fast food restaurant and set fire to it.

It should be noted that the Wendy’s was closed at that time and therefore it follows that there were no people inside.

Just outside that Wendy’s, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old African American man, was shot dead and shot dead by Atlanta police on Friday night.

It all started when Brooks was sleeping in his car, interfering with the Wendy’s drive thru line, so the police were called.

When the agents arrived at the scene, Rayshard Brooks apparently resisted arrest after he failed the alcohol test and in the struggle, he took a Taser pistol from one of the agents, according to the official version.

Early reports of the altercation that killed Brooks, 27, had indicated that the African American was unarmed, according to the New York Post.

But the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is investigating the shooting, released a surveillance video on Saturday, which authorities say shows otherwise.

