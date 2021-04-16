Police identify perpetrator of Indiana shooting

April 16, 2021

Police have identified the main suspect in the shooting in Indianapolis that left eight dead and five injured in a warehouse at the postal service company FedEx.

This is a 19-year-old former employee, identified as Brandon Hole, the information was provided by police sources this Friday.

According to the deputy director of Investigations of the Indianapolis Police, Craig McCartt, the courier company has confirmed that Hole worked at the place until fall 2020, they also highlighted that so far the reasons why the suspect stopped working for FedEx.

