Police in a suburb of Phoenix on Thursday identified a 20-year-old man as the suspected perpetrator of a shooting in a recently reopened shopping and entertainment district, an attack that left three injured and caused people to seek cover in the panic.

Armando Hernandez, Jr. was detained after being confronted by police Wednesday night in the Glendale suburb, police said via Twitter. Authorities have not released information about a possible motive for the attack or specific charges. It is unknown if the suspect has an attorney who can make statements on his behalf.

One of the victims is in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police previously reported.

The shooting occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District, where the town’s stores and restaurants had been reopened after being closed for more than a month in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Senator Martin Quezada, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he witnessed the presence of a person “shooting with an AR-15 at Westgate.”

Officer Tiffany Ngalula, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department, said she could not confirm whether an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle was used in the attack.

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. I don’t know how many others there are, ”Quezada posted on Twitter. “I saw the aggressor. I was asked not to say anything about the details until I spoke to the police. I’m fine. Lots of people shocked. “

A video that was posted on social media shows multiple people speeding away from the area and scenes of people hugging as they reunited after the incident.

The area includes the NFL Arizona Cardinals Stadium and the NHL Arizona Coyotes Hockey Arena.