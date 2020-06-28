. / EPA

London, Jun 28 . .- The Scottish Police have identified as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, the aggressor who was shot dead by officers on Friday after stabbing six people in a hotel in Glasgow that housed immigrant asylum seekers.

In a statement on Twitter, the Police indicated that the attacker’s identification is based on « information that he provided this year to the Interior Ministry, » and indicated that investigations into his motivations are continuing, in an event that is not considered an act of terrorism. .

Six people were injured when the attacker carried out his attack at midday last Friday at the Park Inn hotel on West George Street, which led to the closure of the streets of the Scottish city center.

The wounded are three of the asylum seekers, two receptionists and police David Whyte, all between 17 and 53 years old, who remain hospitalized in stable condition, the police have confirmed.

According to media witnesses, the author was allegedly one of the residents of the hotel, who temporarily houses people in the process of obtaining a refugee status in the UK during the pandemic, and other tenants had previously expressed fears of your mental health status.

The Scottish Police have asked citizens to get in touch if they think they may have information about the events and notes that no additional risk related to this event is deemed to exist.