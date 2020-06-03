A 43-year-old German prisoner who traveled in Portugal in a van is now the prime suspect in Scotland Yard’s investigation into the disappearance of Britain’s Madeleine McCann in 2007 at the age of three.

The police have been looking for Madeleine for 13 years

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

Police believe the man was in the area where the girl was last seen in May 2007, when she was on vacation with her family in Portugal. They are asking for information about the suspect’s van and other vehicle, a Jaguar car.

The man transferred the car to someone else’s name the day after Madeleine’s disappearance. “Someone out there knows a lot more than they are revealing,” said Detective Mark Cranwell, who leads the investigation.

The police said the case remains an investigation into “missing person” because it has “no definitive evidence” about whether Madeleine is alive or not. However, German investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Department, the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA), classified the case as a “murder investigation”.

Scotland Yard said that German authorities took the lead in this aspect of the case because the German suspect was in custody in his country.

Detectives said the suspect, who is not being identified, is under arrest for an “unrelated matter” and had “previous convictions”, but declined to provide further details.

Essential information

An appeal on German television was broadcast on Tuesday night.

Detective Cranwell said that the man, then 30, frequented the region of the Algarve, where the girl disappeared, between 1995 and 2007, staying for “days on end” traveling and living an “itinerant lifestyle”.

He was in the Praia da Luz area, where the McCann family was staying when the child disappeared. He received a phone call at 7:22 pm, which ended at 8:20 pm. The police released details of the suspect’s phone number and the number he dialed saying that any information about them could be “crucial” to the investigation.

They also want the person who spoke to the suspect over the phone to introduce himself.

The girl’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, say they will never lose hope

Photo: PA Media / BBC News Brasil

“That person is an essential witness and we ask you to get in touch,” said Cranwell. “Some people will know the man we are describing today. You may be aware of some of the things that he did,” he said.

“He may have confided to him about Madeleine’s disappearance. More than 13 years have passed and his loyalties may have changed,” he added.

Police said the German was one of 600 people that investigative detectives, known as Operation Grange, originally examined, although he was not a suspect at the time. After a public appeal for useful information in 2017, new “meaningful” clues about him were provided.

Since then, detectives have carried out “extensive investigations” in Portugal and Germany in order to obtain more details about him. Scotland Yard said they were trying to “prove or disprove” their involvement in the case.

The disappearance of Madeleine

Madeleine was three years old when she was last seen, in May 2007, while spending the holidays with her parents at Praia da Luz, in Portugal.

The London Metropolitan Police initiated investigations in 2011, after the original investigation conducted by Portugal was unsuccessful.

Last year, officials said “an essential line of investigation” was still in progress.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been making requests that the authorities never give up looking for their daughter, who disappeared from the family’s vacation apartment while they were dining at a nearby restaurant.

When Madeleine’s disappearance turned 10 in May 2017, police said they had already investigated 40,000 documents and 600 people.

“Our life is busy, which helps, but Madeleine is still missing and we miss her enormously,” said her father, Gerry McCann, in May 2018, when 11 years have passed since her disappearance. “She is still our little girl and we will strive to do whatever it takes to find her. Thank you so much for supporting us on this mission.”

See too:

“He could have been George Floyd,” says mother beside son in protest



BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.