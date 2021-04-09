Police have been called to the Sussex 9 9 home for their safety

According to the report, in July alone the Sabra Barbara police were called four times in the early hours of the day responding to a “telephone request” and three “alarm activations”.

As if that weren’t enough, on Christmas Eve the Police responded to a call about an alleged intruder named Nicholas Brooks. At Christmas, officers returned to the Sussex property after receiving a call from “Crime against property” and it was at that moment when Nicholas Brooks was arrested for a misdemeanor trespass since he was seen at the mansion. Later, was released.