Police found van of perpetrators of shooting in Miami

June 1, 2021

Florida state police authorities reported on Monday afternoon about the discovery of an SUV in northeast Miami-Dade that would correspond to the shooting that occurred on May 30 in the town that killed 2 people and left a score of wounded.

The Nissan vehicle and Pathfinder model would correspond to the attackers who used the media to flee after shooting dozens of people early this Sunday.

A day after the mass shooting that left 21 injured and two people dead outside the Mula Banquet Hall in Hialeah, police found the car that the suspects in this incident used to flee early Sunday morning abandoned. “At first I thought it was an accident and maybe someone was inside and then I saw it was a white Pathfinder,” said a neighbor.

Miami-Dade police located the submerged vehicle in a canal in the area of ​​Northeast 154th Street and Second Avenue. After hours of investigation, the car was towed astonishing neighbors who live a few meters from the water.

“The space is very closed, not as if someone has a car that happened that and is looking for where to dump it. It doesn’t have to be planned, it has to be that they live around here, ”said Steven Young, one of the officers who saw the vehicle.

Jorge Aguiar, Miami-Dade Police Investigator, says: “Someone can see this video and say it is anyone.”

Relatives and close associates of the fatalities, went to the scene of the events on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to their loved ones that some say they still have not seen.

We recently saw several people arrive to place candles in this place, obviously in shock. Police are continuing their investigation and a total of $ 130,000 is being offered in reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

With information from Telemundo.