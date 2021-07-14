Police foil assault on public transport and kill criminal in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- An Investigative Police from Mexico City repelled the aggression of two men who with a firearm threatened the users of a public transport unit to rob them in Tultepec, State of Mexico.

This was reported by the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), which detailed that at approximately 06:50 a.m. on Monday, July 13, the PDI agent was traveling as a passenger to his place of work in Mexico City, when two individuals went up to the unit and used a pistol to threaten users and strip them of their belongings.

Given the situation, the policeman identified himself as an element of the FGJCDMX and with verbal commands addressed the individuals to desist from committing the crime.

According to the police report, one of the possible assailants pointed a pistol at him, for which the PDI agent took out his charge weapon and repelled the attack, in order to safeguard his life and that of others.

After the above, the other alleged criminal descended from the unit and escaped aboard a motorcycle, while the other implicated died at the scene.

Municipal police arrived at the site to attend to the situation, so the investigating agent interviewed them, handed over his charge weapon and was later transferred to the Public Ministry of the common jurisdiction in the municipality of Cuautitlán, in order to continue the investigations. and determine your legal status.

