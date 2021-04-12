Police fire pepper sprayed Afro-Hispanic soldier Caron Nazario



Arrest of Caron Nazario.

Photo: Windsor Police Body Camera / Courtesy

One of the two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at Caron Nazario a Afro-Hispanic Y second lieutenant of Army Medical Corps of the state United arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia was fired, hours after the governor, Ralph Northam, request an independent investigation into the case.

In a statement, Windsor city authorities said they were joining the governor’s call for an investigation by the Policeman State of Virginia regarding the event that occurred in December 2020 in which two police officers Windsor were accused of racism and pointing their guns at Caron Nazario.

Nazario, What is it Afro-Latino, was also pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by officers, Joe Gutierrez Y Daniel Crockeraccording to the lawsuit he filed earlier this month against them.

Crocker wrote in a report that he believed Nazario he was “eluding the police” and that he considered it a “high risk traffic stop”.

In the statement, officials from Windsor They said that an internal investigation opened at the time into the use of force determined that the department policy.

The officials also indicated that disciplinary measures were taken and Gutierrez It was fired since then.

The authorities indicated that they are approaching community stakeholders to establish a dialogue and thus prevent situations like this from recurring in a future. They also stressed that the officers were trained last january.

“We are saddened by the events What this give a negative image of our community. Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these issues with our staff administratively, ”they said in the statement.

This weekend the video of the moment of the arrest of Nazario I know viralized and it caused outrage because many consider that a new case of police brutality against the minorities.

