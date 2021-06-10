Police fall for storing child pornography in Edomex

MEXICO CITY.- An element of the Banking and Industrial Police of Mexico City, identified as Juan Alberto “N”, was linked to the process after proving his participation in the crime of trafficking in persons, in the form of child pornography.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) reported that a judge decided to initiate a legal process against this individual for the crime committed against several victims and that he worked as an element of the Banking and Industrial Police of the Secretariat of Security Public of Mexico City, for which a period of two months was also set for the closure of the complementary investigation.

Juan Alberto “N” was detained as a result of an investigation initiated by the FGJEM, after a complaint was received on June 8, 2020 by the Non-commissioned Officer of the General Scientific Directorate of the National Guard (GN), in which said that it was possible to corroborate the existence of a user with an email account of the Google company, who would have stored child pornography, a situation detected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Minors (NCMEC), for its acronym in English.

As a result of the foregoing, staff of the State Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with the General Scientific Directorate and General Directorate of Investigation of the National Guard, carried out various investigation procedures and it was possible to obtain the identity of the probable participant, as well as the place of the events located in the Colonia Estado de México, in the municipality of Nezahualcóyotl.

With the progress in the investigation, the Public Ministry asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant against the probable participant, also requested a search warrant for the house located in the State of Mexico neighborhood.

Both court orders were granted for this reason elements of this Institution moved to the place, where the following devices and devices with images with sexual content were secured:

Two digital cameras 22 cell phones One CPU Four tablets Nine films 18 micro SD memories Six USB memories

While the probable participant was arrested and admitted to the Nezahualcóyotl Penitentiary Center, where he was at the disposal of a Judge, to determine his legal situation.

#FGJEMInforma | The MP of the Prosecutor’s Office for Trafficking in Persons confirmed the probable participation of Juan Alberto “N” in the illicit trafficking of persons, in the form of child pornography, illegal for which he was linked to the process.

https://t.co/3ljdATXucL pic.twitter.com/VctJFTqp1T – Alejandro Gómez Sánchez (@FiscalEdomex) June 9, 2021

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **