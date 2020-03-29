Unheard of in Nice: a drone fitted with a loudspeaker flew over the seaside with its pebble beaches and the city center, ordering to stay at home, especially for strollers on the Promenade des Anglais, which the town hall has decided on Friday to ban pedestrians.

“Reminder of the instructions relating to the Covid-19 epidemic: all travel outside the home is prohibited unless derogation. Please respect a safety distance of at least one meter between each person”, repeats the machine piloted by the company Drone06 by Sabri ben Hassen, a former police officer.

The initiative taken by the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture is not completely unique in France: a drone was also used on the Ile de Ré on Thursday with a pre-recorded message reminder of the containment measures.

In Nice, where the town hall has closed parks, gardens and markets since Monday and is considering curfew measures, the message by drone is produced by “a 100 decibel loudspeaker. By comparison, an Airbus taking off produces 120 decibels “, detailed to . Mr. ben Hassen, 33 years old.

On the main avenue Jean Médecin, a shopping street dotted with closed shops and crisscrossed by reduced number of trams, the amazement was great when passers-by heard the voice of the drone above their heads. “He flew over the center of Nice and at the seaside. Same this (Friday) morning, and this (Friday) afternoon he will be in Cannes,” said the prefecture. The drone accompanies national police patrols.



The prefecture had already called on the same company for scrambling operations, to secure the surroundings of the Cannes Film Festival or the tribute rally in Nice with Emmanuel Macron organized a year after the attack that left 86 dead on the Promenade on July 14, 2016.

As of Wednesday, the police had started to verbalize many walkers or joggers, who came to ventilate themselves on the seafront in violation of the containment measures in force since Tuesday noon.

An additional step was taken Thursday with the ban on access to the Mediterranean beaches as well as on the Atlantic and North coast and part of the overseas territories.

And a new step was taken on Friday with a municipal decree which closed the Promenade to pedestrians, as is the case in heavy rain and swell.

“As of this morning I am taking orders to prohibit attendance at the Promenade des Anglais. We know that the only way to fight is to create barriers,” said Estrosi in a statement.

“I have closed all the public markets while other markets in France are still open and I ask that these measures be taken on a national level,” added the former minister.

Mr. Estrosi plans to go further and “take curfew measures except for essential personnel” according to his press release which indicates that the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region “has just been classified as an active area of ​​the viruses like Mulhouse “.

“We are a step ahead and the experience of other countries. Let us take advantage of this to take stronger measures: prohibition of the use of all public spaces, curfew …”, he said, citing Italy neighbor and demanding from the State “more resources” for “priority personnel” including masks and diagnostic tests.