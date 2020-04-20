TORONTO (AP) – A man dressed as a policeman terrorized the Canadian province of Nova Scotia for 12 hours, shot people in their homes and sparked fires, leaving 18 dead, the deadliest attack of its kind in Canadian history.

Authorities said the alleged assailant, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who apparently worked as a prosthetic manufacturer, also died. Police did not provide a motive for the killings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reported Monday that there were at least 18 deaths. “How could this happen? Perhaps we will never know, “said the president at a press conference. Trudeau asked the press to avoid mentioning the name of the attacker or showing his face.

“Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come,” Lee Bergerman, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said Sunday at a press conference. initials in English).

Among the dead is a police officer. Several bodies were located inside and outside a residence in the small rural community of Portapique, located 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Halifax, the first crime scene, according to police. Bodies were also found in other locations.

Starting Saturday night, police began recommending that residents of the town – who were already following confinement orders for the coronavirus pandemic – to lock their doors and remain in their basements. Fires were also reported in several houses in the area. Authorities believe the assailant possibly knew who his first victims would be, but then randomly began attacking.

RCMP spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed the murder of 16 people and the death of the suspect. The deceased agent was named Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a veteran with 23 years of experience. Another officer was wounded.

Lisa McCully, a teacher at a local elementary school, also died in the attack.

“Our hearts are shattered, as are those of his colleagues and students at Debert Elementary,” president of Nova Scotia Teachers Union Paul Wozney.

Two older adult home health workers also died, according to Von Canada, a health care company, which identified them as Heather O’Brien, a nursing assistant, and Kristen Beaton, a health care assistant.

Wortman, who owned a denture practice in the town of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived partially in Portapique, according to villagers.

Police had initially pointed out that Wortman was detained Sunday at an Enfield gas station outside Halifax, but later reported that the assailant had died. What happened is unknown, as authorities did not offer details, although a police officer said that at one point there was a shooting between the suspect and the police.

Lisa Croteau, a provincial police spokeswoman, said a call was received about “a person with a firearm” Saturday night, and the investigation “turned into an investigation into an ongoing shooting.”

Tom Taggart, a legislator representing the Portapique area in the Municipality of Colchester, noted that the community is impacted.

“This is an absolutely wonderful and peaceful community, and the idea of ​​this happening in our community is inconceivable,” said Taggart. He added that he did not know much about Wortman, but came to talk to him a couple of times when he called him on the phone to discuss municipal issues and said he knew of Wortman’s “adorable home” on Portapique Beach Road.

Mass shootings are relatively unusual in Canada. The country reformed its arms control laws after a 1989 massacre, in which the attacker Mar Lepine killed 14 women before killing himself at the École Polytechnique University in Montreal, which until Sunday was the worst attack of his type in the history of the country.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered pistol or any automatic weapon in Canada. The country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two referrals, spousal notification, and criminal history records before purchasing a weapon.

“As a country, at times like this, we come together to support each other. Together we will mourn with the families of the victims and help them through these difficult times, ”said Trudeau in a written statement on Sunday.