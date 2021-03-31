Police demand a “clear order” from Grande-Marlaska to act against illegal parties

The celebration of illegal parties is considered an administrative offense. However, police unions believe that the coronavirus changes everything and that they celebrate them in the middle of the pandemic it is a “flagrant crime against public health”. Therefore, they ask Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior, a “clear order” allowing them to deactivate them. In the event that the classification of the offense is aggravated, the way would be opened for the agents to have more room for maneuver to act before them, since now they say they feel “defenseless”.

“We are short of tools to combat the health crisis,” he explains to 20Minutos Pablo perez, spokesman for JUPOL, one of the most representative unions in the body. Asked about the meaning they give to this request for a “clear and exhaustive order”, he does not specify what it is but it does slide a possible “legislative change” that ends with “conflicting orders” and allows them to stop those illegal parties.

As detailed, the Police officers “they don’t know what to expect“When they arrive at a building in which this fault is occurring.” It is that if we were not suffering from this situation [en referencia a la pandemia] It would not cease to be an administrative offense, but now we are putting public health at risk. “

They have the same opinion from the Union Police Union (HIS P). “We request the same: a legislative change or an instruction in which it clearly establishes what our action is when we are going to stop illegal parties,” explains one of its spokesmen.

This union request comes after the controversial action, on March 21, of a group of agents who entered a tourist apartment where an irregular party was being held. They did it by force and without a court order after the assistants refused to identify themselves and a judge will deny one of them habeas corpus, which has opened the debate on whether the State Security Forces and Corps (FCS) have enough tools to fight against these festivals, which multiply every weekend in all the cities of the Spanish geography.

Both JUPOL and SUP defended the actions of the agents before the silence of the Ministry of the Interior as the case is prosecuted. However, at noon, the Ministry did distribute a message alleging that the house the agents entered was a tourist apartment in which they were not staying. This “nuance” that supposes that the apartment is not considered “dwelling” does not extinguish the fire, but rather enlivens it, since now it remains to be determined whether the principle of inviolability of the home included in the Spanish constitution it only prevails in the usual home.