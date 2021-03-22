Police decide not to fine her for not having car seats for the children and in return gives her an unexpected gift

For all parents, the safety and well-being of their children is and will always be a priority, but unfortunately there are situations in life that leave some important aspects to be covered, such as car seats for the little ones in the house. they can hallucinate totally safe and without any danger in the car.

This is the episode that Andrella jackson lived, since the good faith and disposition of this policeman changed her life and filled her with contentment, especially with peace of mind towards her children, since if she admittedly knew that she was breaking the law by raving with her three small children without No fancy protection could not humanely solve the problem by buying the car harness because he had too many debts to stop like renting his home, food and school.

“When I left without the chairs for my children, I knew that I could get into trouble, at the time of arrest the only thing I could do was tell the officer the truth.”

Agent Zimmermann gave the voice to stop the mother and when she noticed the disappearance of the chairs for the children, she was about to found a review with the corresponding fine but when she listened to the desperate mother she did not have the strength to do so, instead she decided to give them a great surprise.

With the mother’s registered data, she voluntarily decided to buy three car seats, go to the home of this group and give them a big surprise.

“Your children are no longer going to have to travel unsafe again.”

“As a father of three children, I also know how important the safety and well-being of our children is and the story of this mother really touched me, I was not going to earn absolutely anything by fining her, on the contrary, with this gift I really helped her.”

This official copy put himself in the shoes of this mother and thought about what perhaps he could be the one who would find himself in such a situation with his children and it would be very tragic if they were involved in some traffic unevenness. That thought was the impulse that motivated him to have such a beautiful and unexpected astonishment of solidarity and humanity.

For his part Andrella and his three sons couldn’t stop thanking the officer. “I will no longer have to worry about the chairs, I will be able to cover other important needs at this time.” Share this publication and leave us your comment about this great police officer and leave him your congratulations for such a beautiful smile of solidarity.

