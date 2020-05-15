The police stopped protests against the Government on Thursday night Neighborhood of salamanca, which have caused great controversy between the central Executive and the Government of the Community of Madrid.

The police deployment ordered by the Government Delegation to stop the protests of hundreds of people in the Núñez de Balboa Street It was explained by the need to maintain social distance measures, which were not respected on Wednesday.

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has alerted the Government that, given its management in the coronavirus crisis, when it is possible to go out into the streets the concentrations that have occurred in Núñez de Balboa street, in comparison to what will occur, “It will seem like a joke”.

Ayuso has maintained that “attacking these neighbors directly when many of them are going to be ruined at the cost of their policies is at least a lack of respect for all and a shameIn his opinion, it is the Government of Spain, of PSOE and Podemos, “which is doing more harm than anyone to the economy, and precisely to all those families who are not entering a single euro, acting late and negligently “

In addition, he has assured that they are taking advantage of the single command and that the families are locked in their houses and cannot leave “freely to demonstrate even for a little while in the afternoon on their own street“to” impose all kinds of outrageousness, impose that the sales can be made or not, inflexibly try to lash out at the employers, say how or not they have to create jobs and such absurd measures as imposing a fortnight of fifteen days on those who visit Spain”.

“They are taking advantage of the greatest crisis in recent history to impose a single dictatorial command and wait for people to go out because the Núñez de Balboa thing will seem like a joke“, He has launched.

