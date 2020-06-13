Seeing that the patrol stopped, the terrified girl raised her arms despite the fact that she had done something wrong

A video that circulates in the social networks shows an officer of police interacting breaking into crying realizing that a african american girl it felt threatened when a patrol approached her and her mom.

The images were recorded by the girl’s mother, Shaniqua Brown, in Norfolk, Virgnia, United States.

The mother reported that she was walking with her girl in the park when the police She stopped her patrol a few meters from them, causing her daughter to panic and raise her arms thinking they had done something wrong.

The video shows how the officer, with tears in her eyes, approaches the little girl and kneels to explain that she had a nine-year-old son and that she did not want her to think that all the policemen are bad.

