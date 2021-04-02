Police close the Tiger Woods accident case, but do not report the cause due to privacy issues

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has announced that the cause of the car accident suffered by Tiger Woods on February 23, but that still cannot be made public.

“We have spoken with Tiger Woods and his associates and there are some privacy concerns when it comes time to disclose information about the investigation, so we will ask them if they give up this privacy and then we will be able to fully disclose all the information related to the accident ”, declared Villanueva in a press appearance, in which he assured that it was an accident and not a deliberate act on the part of the golfer.

“We have the contents of the black box. We have it all. The investigation is complete, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we cannot make it public without the permission of the person involved in the collision, ”concluded the sheriff. In this collision, Tiger Woods was found unconscious and suffered serious injuries to his leg, for which he had to undergo emergency surgery. The golfer was discharged last March and is in the process of rehabilitation.