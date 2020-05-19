Police close Jewish school in New York with 100 students violating quarantine. New York police yesterday issued a cessation and eviction order from an operating Orthodox school in Brooklyn, violating the order for classes suspended in the city by quarantine enacted in March.

Miami World /diariony

The complaint about the clandestine classes was activated by neighbors who reported at 311 that the Jewish school in New York was operating in violation of city and state orders.

Police authorities estimate that more than 100 children were inside of the building on Monday morning when authorities arrived, NBC News reported.

New York Police officers arrived at the building on Madison Street in section Bedford-Stuyvesant, shortly before noon.

At least two people in the neighborhood reported the school to city officials. Reports described seeing children playing on the roof of the school building without social distancing or masks.

Upon arrival, officers told an adult in the building to close the school because it violated state orders. But no calls were issued.

Last night, on the “Mondays with the Mayor” program on NY1 News, Mayor Bill de Blasio was strongly questioned on that point and asked if the lack of calls indicated a preferential treatment for the Jewish community orthodox brooklyn, something he strongly denied.

But NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, in another interview on the same channel this morning, was more nuanced about the decision. “If the local commander had issued a subpoena yesterday, I think that would have been appropriate, too,” he said, noting that the Department would be keeping a close watch on the location today to make sure no one returned.

During the quarantine there have been various incidents between NYPD and the Orthodox Jewish community by groupings in public places. Last year they also refused to give vaccines to children, amid a measles epidemic, forcing the closure of several schools.