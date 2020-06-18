© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this March 29, 2020, file photo, police march in tear gas in Portland, Oregon. (Dave Killen / The Oregonian via AP, File)

PORTLAND, Oregon, USA (AP) – Portland police cleared an area in the city’s Pearl District when protesters tried to install a « self-contained area » similar to Seattle’s.

The authority stated that there were civil unrest and an unauthorized assembly at 5.30 in the morning when hundreds of protesters tried to gather and camp.

Made the announcement, the fifty people who remained in the place dispersed. One person was arrested, authorities said.

In Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station. The police have practically left the area and municipal officials say they are in communication with the leaders of the protest, who assure that they remain there peacefully.

The “Capitol Hill Occupied” protest zone has received criticism from President Donald Trump, among others. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he did not want anything similar in Oregon’s largest city.

« I don’t want them to set up an autonomous zone in Portland, » Wheeler told reporters. « I say it unequivocally: I don’t support it at all. »