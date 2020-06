PARIS (AP) – Paris police said they were carrying out checks at a popular shopping center near the La Défense business district, after a witness said he saw a man with a gun.

Police said they had been unable to confirm the witness’s version at first, but that there were officers at the Les Quatre Temps shopping center to make sure there was no risk to the public.

The mall was not evacuated, according to police, who asked customers to stay in stores during the operation.