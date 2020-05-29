15 minutes. Officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter for the death of African-American George Floyd.

The incident occurred last Monday during his detention in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA), reported Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman.

The charges were revealed shortly after the announcement of Chauvin’s arrest.

The agent was videotaped by pedestrians as he pressed his knee to the victim’s neck, complaining that he was unable to breathe.

The prosecutor explained that his office had not filed charges so far, because he did not have sufficient evidence to charge Chauvin.

“We can only press charges for a case when we have enough admissible evidence to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt,” said Freeman, who did not rule out the prosecution of other agents who could be involved in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin is one of four officers who have been fired from the Minneapolis police force for the fact.

Protests

According to Minnesota state law, third-degree murder is one that causes the person to be killed unintentionally through an eminently dangerous act and can carry a prison sentence of no more than 25 years.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests that have spread to other parts of the country.

Last morning, the protests in Minneapolis ended in serious riots, with looting and the burning of a police station.

Floyd died Monday after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floy is heard, dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become precisely the cry of protests against police violence this week in the US.